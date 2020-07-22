Dredging work on Miladhoo harbor progresses

The Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) today released an update on their work on the N. Miladhoo harbor development, saying that the scheme is moving forward with overall 24% project progress.
Dredging works on a new harbor and existing channel are currently ongoing.
The N. Miladhoo harbor project consists of channel dredging operations of 37,222 cbm; construction of a 248 breakwater; a 137m revetment; a 286m quay wall; pavement of 1,430sqm area; construction of a ramp, installation of navigation lights and installation of two arm streetlights.
The estimated value of the project is $2.7 million.
The contract was awarded to MTCC on 25th September 2019.
Photo: MTCC
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 28 minutes ago
Vandhoo dredging program 12 Pct complete
The R. Vandhoo Harbor Repair and Dredging Program is well underway, with overall 12% project progres...Posted: 28 minutes ago
-
Posted: 2 hours ago
Fresh sand arrives at South Lido Beach
Beginning last Saturday, July 18, crews have been dredging Big Pass to pump fresh sand into South Li...Posted: 2 hours ago
-
Posted: 2 hours ago
Photo update on New Lock at the Soo project
The first load of bedrock arrived from the Upstream Channel Deepening of the New Lock at the Soo pro...Posted: 2 hours ago
-
Posted: 2 hours ago
Arecibo Harbor dredging in full swing
The Arecibo Harbor maintenance dredging program in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, is currently underway, the ...Posted: 2 hours ago