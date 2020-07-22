Dredging work on Miladhoo harbor progresses

The Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) today released an update on their work on the N. Miladhoo harbor development, saying that the scheme is moving forward with overall 24% project progress.

Image source: MTCC

Dredging works on a new harbor and existing channel are currently ongoing.

The N. Miladhoo harbor project consists of channel dredging operations of 37,222 cbm; construction of a 248 breakwater; a 137m revetment; a 286m quay wall; pavement of 1,430sqm area; construction of a ramp, installation of navigation lights and installation of two arm streetlights.

The estimated value of the project is $2.7 million.

The contract was awarded to MTCC on 25th September 2019.