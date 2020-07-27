Stabilizing Wamberal Beach

Central Coast Council has started emergency works to stabilize the escarpment at Wamberal Beach which will include craning rock filled bags on to the beach.

While strong winds and hazardous surf conditions have impacted the whole Coastline from Budgewoi right down to Pearl Beach, current areas of focus for emergency services are Wamberal, North Entrance, Terrigal and Avoca.

Council has engaged the coastal engineering consultancy Royal Haskoning DHV who will provide recommendations for recovery actions to mitigate further damage in the short term.

In May this year, Council engaged Manly Hydraulics Laboratory to prepare concept plans for a terminal protection structure at Wamberal to assist residents in implementing a long-term solution.

This is part funded by Council and the NSW Government through the Coast and Estuary Grants Program at a total cost of approximately $400K.

It will include workshops with residents and key stakeholders and this work is expected to be completed later in 2020.

Council is also preparing Coastal Management Programs in accordance with the NSW Coastal Management Framework. These will be completed prior to the end of 2021.