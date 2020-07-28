Fohdhoo coastal works wrap up

Maldives Transport and Contracting Company Plc (MTCC) successfully completed their work on the coastal protection structures at N. Fohdhoo on 26th July 2020.
The scheme, aimed to solve increasing erosion issues, involved laying of geo-bags along a 180m area and approximately 5,000cbm of sand backfilling works.
The Maldives’ Ministry of National Planning, Housing and Infrastructure contracted MTCC for this $500.000 coastal program on 25th February 2020.
The equipment for the project was subsequently mobilized on 7th March 2020.
Photo: MTCC
