More dredging work in Stonecutters Island area

With immediate effect and for a period of approximately 3 months, dredging operations will be carried out within the West Kowloon Refuse Transfer Station, Stonecutters Island area, the Hong Kong Marine Department (MARDEP) reports.
The works will be carried out by one derrick lighter, one tugboat, one split hopper barge and one work boat will assist in the works.
A working area of approximately 15 metres around the lighter will be established.
“Yellow marker buoys fitted with yellow flashing lights will be laid to mark the positions of the anchors extending from the lighter,” said MARDEP.
Vessels engaged in the operations will display signals as prescribed in international and local regulations, according to their official announcement.
Photo: Jac Vidgen
