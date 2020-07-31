Wells Harbor dredging completed

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District has just announced the completion of maintenance dredging project in Wells Harbor, Maine.

According to the Corps, the trailing suction hopper dredge Currituck worked in Wells Harbor from July 6 to July 17, 2020.

The aim of this maintenance dredging project was to increase the navigability of the dynamic entrance channel and create capacity in the settling basins.

During the works, the Currituck removed approximately 20,000 cubic yards of sand and placed it at a nearby, near-shore site.

Wells Harbor is located at the mouth of the Webhannet River, 20 miles south of Portland.

The protected harbor is home to small recreational and fishing fleets.