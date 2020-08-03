Contract awarded for Sheridan County levee system

August 3, 2020, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District has awarded a $3.55 million construction contract to Relyant Global LLC of Maryville, Tennessee for the rehabilitation of Little Goose Creek Left Bank,Big Goose Creek Right Bank and Goose Creek Right Bank Levee Systems damaged by the spring 2019 flooding.

The duration of the contract is 150 days after the notice to proceed, informs USACE.

In addition to this project, an option will be awarded to repair additional damages under the Corps’ Section 1135 authority.

Awarding this option will add 30 days to the construction contract duration and will alleviate the issues associated with having two contractors working in the area, added the Corps.

“We are excited to get on-site and begin working with our contractor to restore the Sheridan, Wyoming levee system back to pre-flood condition. The sponsor has been integral in the process of getting this contract awarded,” said Ryan Gab, Omaha District Construction Project Engineer for the Sheridan Levee Repair project.

There are more than 350 miles of levees on the Missouri, Platte and Elkhorn rivers, and tributaries that have experienced significant flood damage since March 2019.

Due to the magnitude of damage along these levees, repair efforts will take an extended period of time to complete.