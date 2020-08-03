Richmond MP visits Stokesley flood scheme

Richmond MP Rishi Sunak visited Stokesley on Friday, 31 July to learn more about the town’s new £3.7m Flood Alleviation Scheme.

During the visit, Mr Sunak was shown around areas of the town that will benefit from the scheme by representatives from the Environment Agency.

Earlier this month, the government unveiled its long-term plan to tackle the risks of flooding and coastal erosion, ensuring 336,000 properties in England are better protected from flooding by 2027 with a record £5.2 billion investment.

Jamie Fletcher, Environment Agency, Area Operations Manager for the North East, said: “We were pleased to be given the opportunity to show Mr Sunak around the areas of Stokesley that will widely benefit from the new Flood Alleviation Scheme, and to demonstrate the level of investment, development and commitment the Environment Agency is delivering to the town.”

MP Rishi Sunak said: “Stokesley’s 1970s-built flood defences have served the town well over the years but this scheme will improve their effectiveness to maintain the level of protection they give residents. These improvements should provide protection for another 50 years.”

A new river restoration project is also being planned in partnership with the Tees Rivers Trust which will significantly improve the quality of the river environment.

The work will begin in autumn 2020 and aims to be completed by the end of spring 2021.