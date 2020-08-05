Alki Seawall Replacement Project moves forward

Construction is currently underway on the Alki Seawall Replacement Project at Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook in West Seattle, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Seattle District reports.
The $3 million project is a partnership between Seattle Parks and Recreation and the Army Corps of Engineers.
Objectives
- Reduce the risk of physical damages to public utilities and transportation infrastructure resulting from coastal storm events, storm-induced waves, and tidal fluctuations;
- Reduce the risk of erosion and loss of public lands due to storm damages;
- Reduce the risk of environmental impacts resulting from a sewer main failure;
- Reduce annual operations and maintenance costs;
- Reduce the risk of potential transportation delays and other emergency costs to residences, businesses and government entities resulting.
Milestones
- September 27, 2019 – Seattle District awarded a $3 million contract to Redside Construction based in Bainbridge Island, Washington, to replace the existing seawall;
- June 24, 2020 – Established construction site and staging of equipment and materials;
- July 16, 2020 – Construction begins.
Background
USACE has partnered with Seattle Parks and Recreation to design and implement a coastal storm damage reduction project under Section 103 of the Rivers and Harbors Act of 1962, as amended.
The recommended design would provide protection that addresses damages caused by coastal storm events in Puget Sound.
Coastal storms and erosion continue to threaten public infrastructure located in and around the project footprint, including a 54 inch King County sewer main, a main public arterial, City park property, and other underground utilities.
Photo: USACE
