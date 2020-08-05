Rakeedhoo dredging kicks off

The Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) has officially started the dredging operations under the scope of the harbor development project in Rakeedhoo island of Vaavu atoll.

In their official statement, MTCC revealed the progress of the Rakeedhoo harbor development project of which the dredging component started today.

Under the scope of the project, MTCC will conduct dredging operations measuring 5,646 cubic meters, the construction of a 164-meter quary walls, a breakwater measuring 156 meters as well as a revetment measuring 74 meters.

The Ministry of National Planning, Housing and Infrastructure contracted the project to the company on October 1, 2019.

The harbor development project is valued at $1.2 million.

MTCC had earlier revealed that they will complete the project within October 2020.

