Land & Water Plant team busy in Manchester

The Land & Water Plant, the UK’s rental business for long reach excavators, amphibious excavators and specialist marine plant, has just released this beautiful photo from their dredging project in Manchester.

Image source: Land and Water

The Land & Water Plant team has been working at a sand and gravel quarry in Manchester using its specialized plant, including a ZX490 23m long reach, to excavate the mineral lying under the peat down to 10m deep.

This gives the customer more production from the same area than expected and saves the expensive job of removing overburden and opening the quarry up more, said the company.

The upgrade to the 490 long reach has also ensured that the quarry has another 12-24 months production.