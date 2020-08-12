Giant spuds successfully installed on CSD Spartacus

Construction of the world’s most powerful cutter suction dredger (CSD) Spartacus is nearing completion, DEME Group said in their latest announcement.

CSD Spartacus

Both giant spuds were successfully installed last week, marking a major milestone in this impressive construction project.

A CSD like Spartacus has never been seen before in the industry, said DEME.

“She boasts an unrivaled combination of power, size, speed and high-tech features which are set to make this vessel a game changer in the market, particularly when she is faced with harder soils,” according to the company.

Royal IHC and DEME acquired extensive knowledge during the build of LNG-powered trailing suction hopper dredgers Minerva and Scheldt River. This know-how was invaluable throughout the construction of the Spartacus.

As the first LNG-powered CSD in the world, the SPARTACUS sets a new benchmark in the industry. It also features several additional innovations, such as a waste heat recovery system, a one-man operated dredge control and a heavy-duty cutter ladder that can reach a dredging depth of 45m.

