Azov-Black Sea branch adds TSHD Sommers to its fleet

The trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Sommers was recently handed over to the Azov-Chernomorsky Basin Branch of FSUE Rosmorport.

Previously, the dredger was operated by its North-Western Basin Branch for dredging in the seaport of Ust-Luga, Rosmorport said.

TSHD Sommers is the lead vessel of a series of three vessels of the TSHD 1000 project, built in 2016 by order of FSUE “Rosmorport” at the “Krasnoye Sormovo” shipyard.

The TSHD is outfitted with a diesel driven dredge pump, a 4500m3 trailing suction pipe on the starboard side for excavation of different types of soils (grade 1-3) with dredging depth of 4 to 20 meters and hopper volume of 1,000 m3.

The dredger is capable of transporting the excavated material to the discharge sites, unloading the material through the rod actuated bottom doors or to the shore through the bow connection to the onshore slurry pipeline, or using a rainbow discharge system to discharge materials at a distance of about 60 meters.