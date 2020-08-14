NSW Government: Funding support for coastal councils

The latest round of funding under the NSW Government’s Coastal and Estuary Grants Program was officially opened on 11 August 2020.
Minister for Local Government Shelley Hancock said that she encouraged the State’s 56 coastal councils to apply for funding to assist with planning and managing the State’s coastline.
“Our coastline and estuaries are critical environments that support a huge variety of native flora and fauna in addition to being popular places for recreation,” Mrs Hancock said.
“These grants will help councils plan for the future and protect and manage these unique natural assets.”
There are 5 streams under the program: 1 for planning and studies which includes investigation, design and cost-benefit analysis and 4 for implementing works under each of the coastal management areas in the Coastal Management Act.
Works that have been funded under the program include coastal dune revegetation, wetland management, water quality monitoring as well as scoping studies for coastal management programs.
“This funding program is another example of how the NSW Government is supporting councils and their communities to protect their local environment,” Mrs Hancock said.
The 2020-21 funding round for implementing works closes on 29 September 2020.
Photo: Leslie Williams MP facebook
