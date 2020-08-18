Dredging complete in Sea Isle City

Dredging and beachfill operations in Sea Isle City (NJ) were successfully completed last week, informs the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia District.

According to the Corps, for northern Sea Isle City, work began on June 30th and was completed on July 17.

For southern Sea Isle City, a pipe landing was made near 84th Street. Work proceed north to around 75th Street; and then flipped from 84th Street and proceed south to around 93rd Street.

Dredging and beachfill operations were completed on Aug. 15, 2020.

Most of the work involved widening the beach. However in some areas, dunes, beach access points, and sand fencing were also repaired.

Last September, USACE awarded a contract to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company to complete periodic nourishment of two projects in Cape May County, N.J: the Great Egg Harbor Inlet to Townsends Inlet Project (Southern Ocean City, Strathmere and Sea Isle City) and the Great Egg Harbor and Peck Beach project, which extends from the Seaview Road Groin to 34th Street in Ocean City.

Last fall/winter, work was completed in Southern Ocean City and Strathmere. This summer, the contractor completed works in Northern Ocean City and Sea Isle City.