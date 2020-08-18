Dredging complete in Sea Isle City

Dredging and beachfill operations in Sea Isle City (NJ) were successfully completed last week, informs the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia District.
According to the Corps, for northern Sea Isle City, work began on June 30th and was completed on July 17.
For southern Sea Isle City, a pipe landing was made near 84th Street. Work proceed north to around 75th Street; and then flipped from 84th Street and proceed south to around 93rd Street.
Dredging and beachfill operations were completed on Aug. 15, 2020.
Most of the work involved widening the beach. However in some areas, dunes, beach access points, and sand fencing were also repaired.
Last September, USACE awarded a contract to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company to complete periodic nourishment of two projects in Cape May County, N.J: the Great Egg Harbor Inlet to Townsends Inlet Project (Southern Ocean City, Strathmere and Sea Isle City) and the Great Egg Harbor and Peck Beach project, which extends from the Seaview Road Groin to 34th Street in Ocean City.
Last fall/winter, work was completed in Southern Ocean City and Strathmere. This summer, the contractor completed works in Northern Ocean City and Sea Isle City.
Photo: USACE
List of related news articles
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Sea Isle City beachfill project underway
The beaches from 39th Street to JFK Boulevard are closed today for dredging, the City of Sea Isle re...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Ocean City beachfill moves ahead
The north end beach replenishment project in Ocean City, NJ, is moving forward according to schedule...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: 4 months ago
Sea Isle City Beach Replenishment Postponed
Sea Isle City Business Administrator, George Savastano, informed the City Council members at their M...Posted: 4 months ago
-
Posted: 5 days ago
Isle of Wight coastal protection program unveiled
A multi-million pound program of coastal protection works looks set to reduce the risk of flooding a...Posted: 5 days ago