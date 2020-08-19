WA Government investing in coastal protection

The Government of Western Australia has allocated almost $7 million to four high priority coastal erosion hotspots and an additional 42 coastal management projects across Western Australia.

Transport and Planning Minister Rita Saffioti said today that $5 million would be allocated to four high priority coastal erosion projects across WA including:

$3.25 million to the City of Fremantle for the Port Beach large-scale sand nourishment project to provide up to 10 years of protection for one of the State’s most iconic beaches;

$500,000 to the City of Wanneroo for Quinns Beach groyne construction;

$600,000 to the City of Greater Geraldton for Drummond Cove groyne construction and sand nourishment; and

$650,000 to the City of Rockingham for Point Peron coastal management including sand management and spur groyne refurbishment construction works.

All four of these projects were classed as high priority projects by the State Government’s 2019 ‘Assessment of Coastal Erosion Hotspots in Western Australia’ report, which identified 55 coastal erosion hotspots across Western Australia.

An additional $1.76 million will be allocated to 42 projects across WA to assist local governments and communities to plan, protect, manage and enhance Western Australia’s coastal areas.

Funding has been provided through the State Government’s $5.5 billion WA Recovery Plan and through annual grant programs administered by the Department of Transport and the Department of Planning, Lands and Heritage.