CSD MOHAB MAMEESH cutter ladder installation VIDEO

Last month, Royal IHC crews successfully completed the installation of cutter ladder for Suez Canal Authority’s (SCA) cutter suction dredger MOHAB MAMEESH.

With this, the project reached another milestone towards the completion and delivery of this mighty vessel to the client.

The MOHAB MAMEESH is one of two vessels currently under construction at IHC for SCA.

The sister vessel, the 26TH OF JULY, is expected to be launched in the autumn of 2020.

Royal IHC has just released this interesting video of the CSD MOHAB MAMEESH cutter ladder installation.