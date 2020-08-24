MTCC update on harbour projects

Maldives Transport and Contracting Company Plc (MTCC) successfully completed work on the construction of L. Maabaidhoo Harbour New Channel project on 18th August 2020.

For this project, MTCC dredged 17,503 cbm of soil to create a new harbour channel.

Additionally, the existing harbour channel was closed.

Works on the project, which was awarded to MTCC on 04th August 2019, started on 16th January 2020.

According to the company, project works involved the construction of a 253m breakwater; a 19m sub merge breakwater; 83m revetment, bridge construction and installation of navigation lights.

MTCC also announced that the harbour repair and dredging in R. Vandhoo is well underway, with overall 35% project progress.

The dredging of harbour basin work is now complete, and the installation of quay wall blocks is ongoing.