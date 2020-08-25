Lorain breakwater repairs complete

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District recently completed repairs to the Lorain breakwater located in Lake Erie in the Port of Lorain, Ohio.

Approximately 50 linear feet of the breakwater was repaired, which was void with a stone base and vertical sheet pile on top.

Additionally, any of the remaining cracks were also repaired and solar powered lights were added across both sides of the entire breakwater.

A cell of the Lorain breakwater was removed in 2017 due to falling in disrepair.

Great Lakes Dock and Materials, LLC completed the $2.1 million contract. Breakwater repairs began in May.