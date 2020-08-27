Chief’s Report for Raritan Bay and Sandy Hook Bay signed

Lt. Gen. Todd T. Semonite, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and 54th Chief of Engineers, yesterday inked the Raritan Bay and Sandy Hook Bay, Highlands, New Jersey, Coastal Storm Risk Management Chief’s Report.

This project spans a geographic distance of approximately 8,000 linear feet along the bay shoreline of Highlands, which has a history of devastating flood damages, and ties into high ground at each end.

Because the project follows the actual perimeter of the shore, its total length is 10,737 linear feet. The recommended plan includes floodwall, a pump station, a detention pond and related features.

The signing of the report progresses the project to Congress for authorization, and is not an allocation of funds. The Raritan Bay and Sandy Hook Bay, Highlands, NJ, Coastal Storm Risk Management Feasibility Study is a partnership between the Army Corps and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

“This Chief’s Report is a result of outstanding teamwork to achieve the next step leading to project implementation and represents tremendous work by our partners at all levels of government,” said Col. Matthew Luzzatto, Commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District.

“The recommended plan is supported by our non-federal cost sharing sponsor, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) and crucial for flood risk reduction for the region and specifically for Highlands, New Jersey.”

The next step will be the approval of the Chief’s Report by the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, after which it will be sent to Congress for possible authorization for construction. Once authorized and funded, the project would move forward, said USACE.