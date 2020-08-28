TSHD Ghasha Ready for action

National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC) announced today that their second custom-built trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Ghasha has successfully completed sea trails.
Following the completion of trials, the 8.000m³ Ghasha is now on her way to the first dredging project in Abu Dhabi, NMDC reported.
The launching ceremony of the new dredger took place earlier this year at the Royal IHC Kinderdijk yard.
The newbuild has a number of innovations, including an enlarged hopper capacity and a larger dredging depth of 45 meters.
The technologically advanced design of the Ghasha is a result of the close cooperation between Royal IHC and NMDC.
This has led to a tailor-made solution that combines a shallow draft and a large dredging depth.
This is coupled with a high level of maneuverability and suitability for operating in challenging environments with high temperatures.
Photo: NMDC
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 5 months ago
TSHD Ghasha Launching Ceremony VIDEO
The 8.000m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Ghasha, built for Abu Dhabi’s National Marine D...Posted: 5 months ago
-
Posted: 6 months ago
VIDEO: TSHD Ghasha Launched in Kinderdijk
The 8.000m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Ghasha, built for Abu Dhabi’s National Marine D...Posted: 6 months ago
-
Posted: 6 months ago
Inauguration Ceremony of TSHD Ghasha Set for This Week
The inauguration ceremony of the 8000m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Ghasha, built for Abu...Posted: 6 months ago
-
Posted: 6 months ago
All Set for TSHD Ghasha Inauguration
The inauguration ceremony of the 8000m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Ghasha, built for Abu...Posted: 6 months ago