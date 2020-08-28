TSHD Ghasha Ready for action

National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC) announced today that their second custom-built trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Ghasha has successfully completed sea trails.

Following the completion of trials, the 8.000m³ Ghasha is now on her way to the first dredging project in Abu Dhabi, NMDC reported.

The launching ceremony of the new dredger took place earlier this year at the Royal IHC Kinderdijk yard.

The newbuild has a number of innovations, including an enlarged hopper capacity and a larger dredging depth of 45 meters.

The technologically advanced design of the Ghasha is a result of the close cooperation between Royal IHC and NMDC.

This has led to a tailor-made solution that combines a shallow draft and a large dredging depth.

This is coupled with a high level of maneuverability and suitability for operating in challenging environments with high temperatures.