Murchison River dredging complete

Boating at Kalbarri (WA) is safer following the completion of maintenance dredging to widen the channel and restore safe navigational depths at the mouth of Murchison River.

According to the Department of Transport (DoT) Director Coastal Facilities, Donna West, the work which started in January included dredging of the land back wharf and boat pens which had not been undertaken for nearly a decade.

“The dredging of the entrance, last completed in 2018, ensures safe access for recreational and commercial users,” Ms West said.

“The local users identified the need for the extended campaign to ensure the continued safe operation of the facility.”

Ms West added that the $1.2 million project involved the dredging of approximately 40,000 cubic metres of sediment.

It took contractors 29 weeks to complete works, resulting in the restoration of safe navigational depths.

“We used part of the dredged material to nourish the popular Chinaman’s Beach helping improve the amenity of the beach.”

During the works, officials used drones to provide environmental monitoring and progress updates.