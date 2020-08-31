New sand for Maasvlakte Beach

Starting from 1st September, contractor PUMA will set to work at Maasvlakte 2’s leisure beach, nourishing parts of the beach via sand replenishment, informs the Port of Rotterdam Authority.

PUMA (Projectorganisatie Uitbreiding Maasvlakte, Project Organisation Expansion Maasvlakte) is a joint venture of the two Dutch hydraulic engineering firms Royal Boskalis Westminster NV and Van Oord NV.

According to the release, the contractor will start along the nudist beach to the north of the P1 parking lot on Maasvlakteboulevard.

Over the course of around five days, PUMA will deposit sand along the section running from the outer edge of the nudist beach to the area near the lifeguard station.

Lots P1 and P2 will be closed several days next week in connection with this work. P3 will stay open as usual, reported the port.

Over the past few weeks, PUMA has executed similar activities along the northern stretch of Maasvlakte Beach.