New sand for Maasvlakte Beach

Starting from 1st September, contractor PUMA will set to work at Maasvlakte 2’s leisure beach, nourishing parts of the beach via sand replenishment, informs the Port of Rotterdam Authority.
PUMA (Projectorganisatie Uitbreiding Maasvlakte, Project Organisation Expansion Maasvlakte) is a joint venture of the two Dutch hydraulic engineering firms Royal Boskalis Westminster NV and Van Oord NV.
According to the release, the contractor will start along the nudist beach to the north of the P1 parking lot on Maasvlakteboulevard.
Over the course of around five days, PUMA will deposit sand along the section running from the outer edge of the nudist beach to the area near the lifeguard station.
Lots P1 and P2 will be closed several days next week in connection with this work. P3 will stay open as usual, reported the port.
Over the past few weeks, PUMA has executed similar activities along the northern stretch of Maasvlakte Beach.
Photo: Van Oord
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 13 days ago
Photo: Middle Park Beach gets new sand
The City of Port Phillip, VIC, Australia – working with the Department of Environment, Land, W...Posted: 13 days ago
-
Posted: 27 days ago
Maroochydore Beach replenishment underway
Recent survey results have shown that between 40,000m3 and 50,000m3 of sand has been lost since the ...Posted: 27 days ago
-
Posted: 21 days ago
New sand arrives at Horseshoe Bay shoreline
More than 8,000 cubic metres of sand will be repositioned along the Horseshoe Bay shoreline in the c...Posted: 21 days ago
-
Posted: 2 months ago
Kellogg Beach to get new sand
The Port of San Diego is about to begin a beach replenishment project at Kellogg Beach. The project ...Posted: 2 months ago