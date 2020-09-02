PHOTO: McAmis dredger at Port of Coos Bay

Port of Coos Bay, OR, has just released this amazing photo from their recent dredging project at the shoaled area off Point Adams.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contracted with JE McAmis to conduct coastal dredging at ports throughout the coast.

Port of Coos Bay photo

Following completion of their work to conduct annual maintenance dredging of the Charleston Navigation Channel, the Port was able to contract with McAmis to remove material from the shoaled area off Point Adams.

During the project, McAmis successfully removed approximately 3,000 cubic yards of material, taking the area down to -10′ MLLW.