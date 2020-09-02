PHOTO: McAmis dredger at Port of Coos Bay

Port of Coos Bay, OR, has just released this amazing photo from their recent dredging project at the shoaled area off Point Adams.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contracted with JE McAmis to conduct coastal dredging at ports throughout the coast.
Following completion of their work to conduct annual maintenance dredging of the Charleston Navigation Channel, the Port was able to contract with McAmis to remove material from the shoaled area off Point Adams.
During the project, McAmis successfully removed approximately 3,000 cubic yards of material, taking the area down to -10′ MLLW.
Photo: Port of Coos Bay
List of related news articles
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
McAmis ready for the 2020 Oregon and Washington dredging
J.E. McAmis out of Chico, CA, was recently awarded a $3.7 million Oregon and Washington clamshell dr...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
McAmis wraps up clean-up and sand capping operations in OR
J.E. McAmis, Inc., has completed pile removal and in water sand capping of the Astoria Marine Constr...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: 1 day ago
‘First Stone’ for South Jetty Project
Pacific Northwest Waterways Association (PNWA), the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District,...Posted: 1 day ago
-
Posted: 2 months ago
J.E. McAmis to dredge Columbia River
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has received application for 401 Water Quality ...Posted: 2 months ago