Tender released for Spoilbank Marina project

The Government of Western Australia has released tender for Spoilbank Marina project in Port Hedland.

According to the announcement, the tender for bulk earthworks for this multi-million dollar project is now open to applicants.

Regional Development Minister Alannah MacTiernan commented: “The release of this tender is a major step in the delivery of this long-awaited project.”

So far, a total of 98 businesses including 87 with offices in Pilbara expressed their interest for the project.

The successful tenderer will have the task of excavating the marina basin, selected breakwaters and revetments for this project.

If all goes according to schedule, works on the project will begin in January 2021.