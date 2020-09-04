Rosmorport dredging plan passes halfway mark

During the first eight months of 2020, FSUE “Rosmorport” successfully removed over 4.5 million cubic meters of dredged material from the federal waterways.
According to the company, Rosmorport fulfilled the maintenance dredging plan by 55 % in the amount of 4.56 million cubic meters.
However, for 2020, the company is planning to perform dredging works in the amount of 8.63 million cubic meters.
Rosmorport regularly dredges the seaports of Shakhtersk, Rostov-on-Don, Ust-Luga, Kaliningrad, Eysk, Kavkaz, Makhachkala and the Big Port Saint Petersburg, as well as on the Volga-Caspian Sea Shipping Channel.
To complete all these tasks, the company uses 18 dredging vessels and 12 auxiliary vessels (barges, tugs).
Photo: Rosmorport
