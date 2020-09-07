Port of Mackay to invest in infrastructure projects

The Port of Mackay, Queensland, Australia, announced today their plan to invest more than $17 million in infrastructure projects over the next 12 months.

According to Nicolas Fertin, Chief Executive Officer of North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation (NQBP), these projects will strengthen Mackay port’s capabilities to handle diversified trade.

“The State Government, through NQBP, has approved a $17 million package of infrastructure works,” Mr Fertin said.

“The projects include construction of a new tug berth facility; upgrades to Wharves 1 and 4; seawall repairs; and essential maintenance dredging,” Mr Fertin added.

Mr Fertin concluded that Mackay’s multi-commodity port continues to build momentum in growing and diversifying its trade.

Their volumes in the past financial year were the second-best on record.