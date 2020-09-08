Next Round of Tuggerah Lake dredging operations

The Central Coast Council, NSW, is about to begin next round of dredging operations at the Tuggerah Lake.

According to the NSW Government latest report, dredging works will take place in the vicinity of The Entrance Bridge.

The start date of the works is Friday, 11 September 2020 with the completion set for Monday, 30 November 2020.

During the works, a dredging barge will be located in the channel in the vicinity of The Entrance with a submerged pipe extending to the beach on the west side of Karagi Reserve.

Sand dredged from the channel will be pumped to The Entrance and North Entrance beaches.

The dredging program is funded by both Central Coast Council and the NSW Government through the Rescuing Our Waterways fund.