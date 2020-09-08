Six consultation events on Portrane and Rush proposals

Fingal County Council, Ireland, will hold six live online consultation events in the following days on coastal defense proposals for Portrane and Rush.

The consultation sessions will include a presentation by RPS on the studies undertaken, the proposed coastal defence scheme and a Question and Answers session.

Fingal County Council has commissioned a Coastal Flood and Erosion Risk Assessment Report for the Rogerstown Outer Estuary and an Options Report for addressing coastal erosion and flooding at Portrane and Rush.

According to the Council, these reports were commissioned in response to significant concerns regarding coastal erosion and coastal flooding in the Burrow Peninsula, Portrane and some of the coastal areas in Rush.

The online consultations are taking place on Friday, September 11 and Wednesday, September 16, with three slots each day: 10am – 11am; 2pm to 3pm and 6pm to 7pm.

