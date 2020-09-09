Manson nabs Plaquemines dredging contract

Manson Construction from Seattle, Washington, has won a $26.5 million firm-fixed-price contract for the Plaquemines maintenance dredging project.

Bids were solicited via the internet with two received, according to the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

Work will be performed in Plaquemines, Louisiana, with an estimated completion date of June 20, 2021.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, is the contracting activity.

The District has the largest annual channel Operations and Maintenance program in the nation and dredges an average of 77 million cubic yards of material annually during maintenance dredging of federal navigation channels

The Corps fully supports and strives to beneficially use dredged material in all circumstances where it is practical and cost-effective, and where those beneficial uses can be accomplished in compliance with all requirements of federal law.