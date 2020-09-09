Ryba Marine wraps up work in Buffalo

Ryba Marine Construction recently completed multi-million dollar federal project to repair the Buffalo South breakwater.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District identified the completed 625 feet as the most degraded area to repair based on available funding.

Repairs to the remaining reach are dependent upon receiving additional funding.

The contractor started construction work July 2019 and ended operation in December 2019 due to winter weather conditions.

Ryba Marine resumed work in June 2020 and completed the repair more than a month ahead of schedule.

The 10,200-foot breakwater protects the Buffalo Harbor and nearby dredged sediment confined disposal facilities.