Easydredge concept on display

This week Royal IHC participated at the online Dredging in India Conference.
IHC sales manager, Jaco Kleijwegt held a presentation about the company’s dredging solutions and their modular TSHD series Easydredge in particular.
The flexible Easydredge concept is ideal for all common maintenance and land reclamation jobs.
Available in the range of 500-4,000m3, the Easydredge is a cost-effective solution to the customers.
Most importantly, the standardised design is easily adjustable with high-quality additions as a new build – or even later.
This allows Easydredge to grow with the business and ensures it remains the right tool for the right job.
Want to know more about the Easydredge, go to the IHC website and check it out.
Photo: Royal IHC
