Portsea Island works progress

Works on the latest phase of a scheme, which will reduce the risk of coastal flooding for more than 4,500 homes and businesses on Portsea Island, continue to progress, Mackley reports.
The £58m North Portsea Island Coastal Defense Scheme, which is being delivered by the Eastern Solent Coastal Partnership, is being completed in five phases.
Mackley was selected from a shortlist of four contractors to carry out the fourth phase of the scheme – near Kendall’s Wharf and at Eastern Road.
The works include the installation of a 2km sea defense wall, the construction of an embankment and raising the access road.
“The team is preparing to reopen the footpath adjacent to Kendall’s Wharf in the autumn. A new surface is in progress and next month work will begin to landscape the area,” said the company.
During autumn and winter (September to March), work will be restricted due to the local ecology, in particular overwintering birds.
From September, the site will be less busy but works will continue on the landscaping, planting and reinstatement, according to Mackley.
Work on the flood defense scheme will resume fully in March 2021.
Photo: Mackley
