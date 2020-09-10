Back to overview
Veyvah Harbor development in full swing

Veyvah Harbor development in full swing

September 10, 2020, by Eldin Ganic

Work on M. Veyvah Harbor is well underway, with overall 39% project progress, Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) reported today.

The construction of a concrete wall and the installation of mooring rings are currently ongoing, with 39% and 20% completion respectively.

The M. Veyvah Harbor project includes:

  • dredging and excavation operations of 60,839cbm;
  • construction of a 350m breakwater;
  • a 35m revetment;
  • a 380m quay wall;
  • 1,880sqm of paved area and installation of street lights.
MTCC photo

The estimated value of the project is $3.2 million.

According to MTCC, the Veyvah contract was awarded on 27th August 2019.

Photo: MTCC

