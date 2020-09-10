Veyvah Harbor development in full swing

Work on M. Veyvah Harbor is well underway, with overall 39% project progress, Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) reported today.

The construction of a concrete wall and the installation of mooring rings are currently ongoing, with 39% and 20% completion respectively.

The M. Veyvah Harbor project includes:

dredging and excavation operations of 60,839cbm;

construction of a 350m breakwater;

a 35m revetment;

a 380m quay wall;

1,880sqm of paved area and installation of street lights.

MTCC photo

The estimated value of the project is $3.2 million.

According to MTCC, the Veyvah contract was awarded on 27th August 2019.

