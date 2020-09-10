Veyvah Harbor development in full swing

Work on M. Veyvah Harbor is well underway, with overall 39% project progress, Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) reported today.
The construction of a concrete wall and the installation of mooring rings are currently ongoing, with 39% and 20% completion respectively.
The M. Veyvah Harbor project includes:
- dredging and excavation operations of 60,839cbm;
- construction of a 350m breakwater;
- a 35m revetment;
- a 380m quay wall;
- 1,880sqm of paved area and installation of street lights.
The estimated value of the project is $3.2 million.
According to MTCC, the Veyvah contract was awarded on 27th August 2019.
Photo: MTCC
List of related news articles
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Dredging work on Miladhoo harbor progresses
The Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) today released an update on their work on the ...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: 10 days ago
Isdhoo Harbor dredging kicks off
Work on the L. Isdhoo Harbor Upgrade Project officially started on August 27, 2020, Maldives Transpo...Posted: 10 days ago
-
Posted: 29 days ago
Komandoo upgrade work in full swing
The harbor development and upgrade works at Sh. Komandoo are well underway, with overall 73% project...Posted: 29 days ago
-
Posted: 2 months ago
Madduvari South Harbour scheme in full swing
Maldives Transport and Contracting Company Plc (MTCC) is making great progress with the design and c...Posted: 2 months ago