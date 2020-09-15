Back to overview
Backhoe dredge Kimahia ready for action

September 15, 2020, by Eldin Ganic

Heron Construction’s backhoe dredger Kimahia and workboat DMK have been up on the slipway at Heron Ship Repair Ltd in Whangarei for the past 3 weeks.

With the slipway gate removed, they are now ready to go back into the water, Heron Construction Company said in their latest update.

The next destination is Auckland, where the spuds, boom, stick, bucket and everything else will be craned into place so she can get back to work.

Specifications:

  • Year built: 1995
  • Gross tonnage: 291
  • Displacement: 450 tonne
  • Length overall: 42.0m
  • Breadth: 13.3m
  • Excavator: Liebherr P984
  • Monobloc (boom) length: 12.0m
  • Stick (dipper) lengths: 4.6m, 6.6m and 7.8m
  • Bucket sizes: 1.6, 2.6, 3.5, 4.0 & 5.0m3
  • Clamshell size: 3.0m3
  • Environmental Dredging control: DipMate v3 by Seatools
  • Position and height control: Twin 5700 Trimble RTK GPS
  • Aft spuds: Two @ 20m long x 26 tonne each
  • Forward spud: One @ 24m long x 31 tonne
  • Spud carrier stroke: Pendulum type walking spud
  • Jack-up capacity: 200 tonnes

Photo: Heron

