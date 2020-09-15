Backhoe dredge Kimahia ready for action

Heron Construction’s backhoe dredger Kimahia and workboat DMK have been up on the slipway at Heron Ship Repair Ltd in Whangarei for the past 3 weeks.

With the slipway gate removed, they are now ready to go back into the water, Heron Construction Company said in their latest update.

The next destination is Auckland, where the spuds, boom, stick, bucket and everything else will be craned into place so she can get back to work.

Specifications:

Year built: 1995

Gross tonnage: 291

Displacement: 450 tonne

Length overall: 42.0m

Breadth: 13.3m

Excavator: Liebherr P984

Monobloc (boom) length: 12.0m

Stick (dipper) lengths: 4.6m, 6.6m and 7.8m

Bucket sizes: 1.6, 2.6, 3.5, 4.0 & 5.0m3

Clamshell size: 3.0m3

Environmental Dredging control: DipMate v3 by Seatools

Position and height control: Twin 5700 Trimble RTK GPS

Aft spuds: Two @ 20m long x 26 tonne each

Forward spud: One @ 24m long x 31 tonne

Spud carrier stroke: Pendulum type walking spud