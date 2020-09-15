TSHD Albatros to dredge Eastland Port

Following the successful completion of Napier Port dredging works, trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Albatros is ready for the next job.
This week, TSHD Albatros is dredging the Eastland Port in order to maintain the shipping channel at the correct depth for ships to transit to the port safely.
If all goes according to schedule, the Albatros will complete Eastland Port campaign by Sunday evening.
“From time to time we need to bring in a higher volume dredge such as the Albatros to do catch-up dredging and augment the work of the Port’s dredge, Pukunui,” the port officials said. “This is routine work that we do annually.”
The Dutch-owned Albatros is stationed in New Zealand where it undertakes regular maintenance dredging campaigns.
She is working throughout the country including ports at Napier, Tauranga, Taranaki, Lyttleton, and Timaru.
Photo: Eastland Port
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 14 days ago
TSHD Albatros arrives at Napier Port
Trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Albatros arrived at Napier Port, New Zealand, today to remove...Posted: 14 days ago
-
Posted: 5 months ago
Eastland Port Dredging Underway
Eastland Port’s dredger Pukunui is going about its work in the bay, maintaining the depth of t...Posted: 5 months ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Dredging of Tweed River entrance begins
About 110,000 cubic metres of sand will be dredged from the Tweed River entrance to maintain a clear...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: 5 months ago
Timaru Dredging Wraps Up
Dredging operations at Timaru’s port have been successfully wrapped up, New Zealand’s ne...Posted: 5 months ago