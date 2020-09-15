TSHD Albatros to dredge Eastland Port

Following the successful completion of Napier Port dredging works, trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Albatros is ready for the next job.

This week, TSHD Albatros is dredging the Eastland Port in order to maintain the shipping channel at the correct depth for ships to transit to the port safely.

If all goes according to schedule, the Albatros will complete Eastland Port campaign by Sunday evening.

“From time to time we need to bring in a higher volume dredge such as the Albatros to do catch-up dredging and augment the work of the Port’s dredge, Pukunui,” the port officials said. “This is routine work that we do annually.”

The Dutch-owned Albatros is stationed in New Zealand where it undertakes regular maintenance dredging campaigns.

She is working throughout the country including ports at Napier, Tauranga, Taranaki, Lyttleton, and Timaru.