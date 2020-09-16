New sea lock project continues in IJmuiden

The construction of the world’s largest sea lock in IJmuiden will continue unabated in the coming months, reports the Port of Amsterdam.

According to the port, work continues on the maintenance dock situated in the inner lock head.

Prep work for the Loswal (quay) on the South Lock island is also underway.

The maintenance dock situated in the inner lock head is part of the lock gate chamber of the inner head, all part of the future spare lock gate.

In the coming months, the contractors will finish the walls and the floor for this part of the lock gate chamber, announced the port.

Following the completion of the walls and floor, the contractors will move on the remaining parts of the maintenance dock.

OpenIJ – a consortium that is building the new sea lock – is getting ready to begin works on the new quay on the South Lock island.

Preparatory work and the layout of the construction site will start in September 2020.