Fifth and final contract awarded for Charleston Deepening

Ten years ago, the Charleston Harbor Deepening Project started as a feasibility study — a potential plan.

With the support and funding from Congress, this plan materialized in March 2018 with dredging of the harbor’s entrance channel.

Last Thursday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District awarded the project’s fifth and final contract.

According to the Department of Defense (DoD), Marinex Construction Inc. won the $34 contract for the fifth phase of dredging.

The work, taking place along the Cooper River, has an estimated completion date of July 10, 2022.

This means that just four years after construction began, this major project will wrap up operations, giving the harbor a new maximum depth of 52 feet.