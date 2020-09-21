Stage three of Skagen Port expansion underway

Rohde Nielsen A/S is currently busy working on stage three of the Skagen Port Expansion for their client Per Aarsleff A/S.

The port of Skagen is being expanded by 190.000 square meters of new land area, 1075m of new quay and 1600m of new pier.

The deeper harbor basins are also part of this development scheme, with 11, 13, 14 and 15 meters water depth respectively.

At the moment, Rohde Nielsen A/S is carrying out the deepening of the entrance channel, docks and turning basin.

“Furthermore, we are pumping the material into the reclamation area to create the new quay and hinterland,” the Copenhagen based dredging contractor said in their latest release.

Stage one of the expansion was delivered in 2007, stage two in 2015 while the work of stage three is due to be complete in Februay 2021.