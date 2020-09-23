Back to overview
Rosmorport adds one more to the fleet

Rosmorport adds one more to the fleet

September 23, 2020, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Russia’s Onezhsky Shipyard (Petrozavodsk, the Republic of Karelia) has successfully launched the Smelaya, a self-propelled hopper barge of Project NV-600.

The vessel is the second addition to the FSUE Rosmorport’s Makhachkala Branch.

Onezhsky Shipyard launched the first hopper barge of Project NV-600, the Morskaya in the beginning of August 2020.

FSUE Rosmorport and Onezhsky Shipyard signed agreement for the design and construction of two 600 m3 hopper barges (the Morskaya / the Smelaya) in October 2018.

The construction started October 15, 2018 with the delivery deadline set by the contract at 30 September 2020.

Naval architecture and marine engineering firm Spetssudoproekt designed the two self-propelled hopper barges of Project NV-600.

According to Apandy Nurmagomedov, head of Rosmorport’s Makhachkala Branch, the Smelaya will let considerably increase the scope of dredging works.

Photo: Onezhsky Shipyard

