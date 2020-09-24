New Lock moves forward with Phase 2 contract award

Kokosing Alberici LLC has won second phase construction contract for the New Lock at the Soo in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.
According to the Army Corps, the much-anticipated mega-project will take three phases to construct. Kokosing Alberici will receive more than $111 million to complete phase two.
This contract will stabilize the existing approach walls, allowing modern vessels to tie up and wait their turn to pass through the new lock. Construction will begin in spring 2021 and take about two years to complete.
The project’s first phase to deepen the upstream channel began this summer with expected completion by November 2021.
First phase contractor, Trade West Construction’s, focus began with deepening the eastern area of the decommissioned Sabin Lock’s north channel so Kokosing Alberici can begin work immediately in that area during the spring 2021 construction season.
The project’s third phase is actually constructing the new lock chamber. It is still in the design phase and expected to be advertised for bid in spring 2021.
Photo: Michelle Briggs/USACE
