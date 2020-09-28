BMT wins major contract in Western Australia

The Department of Transport, Western Australia, has awarded a major long-term contract to improve the efficiency and reduce the frequency of dredging required at different coastal locations each year.

Under the $13.35 million contract, BMT Commercial Australia Pty Ltd will provide their professional consultancy services.

This will support DoT’s annual dredging program worth around $7.9 million. DoT is carrying out dredging and coastal management activities at more than 30 sites along the WA coast.

“The aim of the contract is to achieve long term solution-based outcomes and efficiencies in the program,” DoT Maritime Executive Director Steve Jenkins said.

“DoT is committed to an efficient, sustainable maintenance dredging program that limits the impact to the public,” Mr Jenkins added.

“The contract helps DoT deliver the program at minimal cost and with maximum benefit to the comunity,” Mr Jenkins concluded.