Brevard County shore protection project on the way

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District recently awarded a $10.5 million contract for the Brevard County North Reach Shore Protection Project.

According to the Department of Defense (DoD), Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, Oak Brook, Illinois, is the contractor for this project.

The project consists of dredging beach compatible sand from Canaveral Shoals and placing it on eroded areas of the beach.

The deadline for completion of works is May 31, 2021.

The Brevard County Shore Protection Project is comprised of two Reaches, the North Reach and the South Reach.

The North Reach stretches 9.4 miles from Jetty Park in Cape Canaveral south to the northern limit of Patrick Air Force Base.

The South Reach stretches 3.8 miles from Flug Avenue in Indialantic south to Spessard Holland Park in Melbourne Beach.

The federal project is implemented by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with Brevard County as the local sponsor.