Port Mansfield dredging moves ahead

The Port Mansfield dredging program is officially underway, the USACE Galveston District reports.

The maintenance dredging will restore the channel to Port Mansfield to full channel depth and width. Also, the project is set to allow vessels to utilize the full draft of the channel.

This $15 million scheme will be undertaken by Orion Group Holdings.

Approximately 970,000 CY of sandy material will be used for beach nourishment at the beach on Padre Island National Seashore.

Also, 1.430.000 CY will be placed at the recently completed beneficial use bird island in the Laguna Madre.

This area is located at the intersection of the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway and the Channel to Port Mansfield.

However, the project will be completed in the first quarter of 2021.