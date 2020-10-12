New contracts for Boskalis in Germany

Boskalis has secured three contracts for coastal protection and port maintenance activities in Germany. The contracts, worth EUR 45 million, will all begin in the coming months.

The first contract was awarded by the German Waterways and Shipping Office WSA Weser-Jade-Nordsee. The work includes upgrade on the existing coastal defense on the island of Wangerooge.

This project will be executed with a local German partner and involves the reinforcement of the groins and revetment for which 200,000 tons of rock will be used.

In addition to a backhoe dredger a number of split barges will be deployed.

Also, the construction will start in November 2020 and are expected to be completed late 2021.

Furthermore, Boskalis received a contract award from WSA Weser-Jade-Nordsee. This job includes maintaining a 90-kilometer-long section of the shipping fairway of the Weser river between Nordenham and Bremerhaven.

Under a two-year maintenance contract Boskalis will dredge a total quantity of around 14 million cubic meters of sand and silt, which will be deposited at designated locations along the river.

For this work, Boskalis will deploy a medium-sized trailing suction hopper dredger to carry out the dredging work.

The project will start early 2021 and last until the end of 2022.

Finally, the third contract that Boskalis secured was awarded by Niedersachsen Ports for the maintenance of the Port of Emden.

Starting 1 November 2020, Boskalis will maintain the port at the required depth by dredging an annual volume of around 2.7 million cubic meters of sand and silt with a trailing suction hopper dredger for two consecutive years.