BMT wins major contract in Western Australia

The Department of Transport, Western Australia, recently awarded a major long-term contract to improve the efficiency and reduce the frequency of dredging required at different coastal locations each year.

Under the $13.35 million contract, BMT Commercial Australia Pty Ltd will provide their professional consultancy services. The aim of this contract is to support DoT’s annual dredging program.

The program, worth around $7.9m, provides maintenance dredging, sand bypassing and coastal management at more than 30 sites. Included in the program are ports at Wyndham and Derby at varying frequencies.

Nevertheless, the contract secures up to 32 jobs including the creation of 12 new positions in a specialised field.

“The aim of the contract is to achieve long term solution-based outcomes and efficiencies in the program,” DoT Maritime Executive Director Steve Jenkins said.

“DoT continues its commitment to an efficient, sustainable dredging program that limits the impact to the public,” Mr Jenkins added.

“The contract helps DoT deliver the program at minimal cost and with maximum benefit to the comunity,” Mr Jenkins concluded.