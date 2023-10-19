CSD NAVUA dredging Mooloolah River entrance

October 19, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Share this article







Hall Contracting has commenced dredging works in Mooloolaba, Queensland, to restore the river depth and ensure safe navigation and access to the Mooloolaba Boat Harbour.

Photo courtesy of the Coast Guard Mooloolaba

According to the Coast Guard, the latest hydrographic survey of the Mooloolah River and its coastal bar showed the entrance channel generally has depths in excess of the 2.5 meters design depth at Lowest Astronomical Tide.

However, a shoal patch is extending from the end of the eastern breakwater in a westerly direction across the entrance channel’s red sector and has a least depth of 2.3 meters.

The Coast Guard also added that the cutter suction dredge ‘Navua’ is undertaking dredging operations.

The Mooloolaba harbour and entrance training walls were built in the late 1960’s. Since that time, sand shoaling events have occurred periodically in the entrance channel.

In the past, shoaling events were infrequent, occurring every few years, with intervals of 3-5 years or longer. In the last 10-15 years shoaling events have become more frequent.

The most recent shoaling event, which took place from February 2022 to June 2022, required continuous dredging and had a significant impact on navigational access.