EXCLUSIVE: Boskalis’ CSD Helios arrives at Dhuba, ready for NEOM job

October 20, 2023, by Eldin Ganic

Share this article







The Boskalis’ mega cutter suction dredger (CSD) Helios arrived at Dhuba, Saudi Arabia, on October 16, 2023.

Boskalis photo

Located in Oxagon – the home of advanced and clean industries in NEOM – the Port of Dhuba, which is the primary seaport of entry to the northwest of Saudi Arabia, is renamed as Port of NEOM.

Boskalis will be responsible for the deepening and widening of the main access channel; in line with Oxagon and NEOM’s sustainable ambitions, there will be zero material discharge with recovery and reuse of materials and structures prioritized to construct earthwork platforms for the development of Oxagon.

Boskalis, together with BESIX and Modern Building Leaders, will also be involved in designing and building of over 3km of quay walls of variant types utilizing innovative construction methodologies and materials.

As part of its efforts to reduce the project’s carbon footprint, low carbon steel frames will be used for the construction of the quay walls.