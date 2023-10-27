St. Augustine Beach shoreline protection project

October 27, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Share this article







The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District awarded a $33.5 million contract September 29 to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock of Houston, Texas, to execute a Flood Control and Coastal Emergencies (FCCE) re-nourishment of the St. Augustine Beach federal shore protection project.

Photo courtesy of USACE

The project will place approximately 2.5 million cubic yards of sand on critically eroded beaches within the city of St. Augustine Beach extending three miles from Anastasia State Park at the north to the vicinity of A St. at the southern end of the shoreline.

The main staging area for the project will be located at Pope Road with additional beach access at A St. Sand will be dredged from a Bureau of Ocean Energy Management approved offshore borrow located 6 nautical miles offshore.

The estimated start and finish dates of construction and details of the project timeline and placement sequence will be determined after coordination with GLDD.