HME Construction wins Redwood dredging job

October 30, 2023, by Eldin Ganic

HME Construction, from Vancouver, Washington, has won a $10.8 million firm-fixed-price contract for a maintenance dredging job and material transportation services in California.

hmeconst.com photo

Bids were solicited via the internet with three received, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) said.

Work will be performed in Redwood City, California, with an estimated completion date of May 17, 2024.

Fiscal 2023 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $10,887,500 were obligated at the time of the award, said DoD.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, San Francisco District, is the contracting activity.