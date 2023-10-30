OceanWise, Foreshore Technology support efficient dredging operations

October 30, 2023, by Eldin Ganic

OceanWise and Foreshore Technology have collaborated to integrate real-time, accurate tide level data into the ‘Dredge Master System’, allowing dredging operators to dredge and navigate based on current water levels.

foreshoretechnology.com photo

“The integration of the Dredge Master system with OceanWise is highly beneficial during dredging operations. The tide gauge provides real-time and accurate tide level data, allowing me to dredge and navigate based on current water levels. This ensures efficient dredging operations by optimising dredge depth,” Mr. Owczarzak, Master UKD Marlin, UK Dredging, said.

“All necessary information is displayed in one place and the combination of these technologies enhances dredging accuracy, minimises environmental impact, and improves overall operational effectiveness, whilst, at the same time, being extremely user-friendly.”

OceanWise and Foreshore Technology teamed up to integrate the Dredge Master System and the environmental data platform Port-Log, bringing together all the data that operators need into one place, reliably and in real-time.

The majority of ports within the UK are maintained by trailer, excavator and plough dredgers using the Dredge Master System from Foreshore Technology, which is used all over the world and has clocked up over 1.5 million hours of dredging.

The system provides an easy-to-use interface which allows operators to monitor their dredging equipment and the surrounding environment in real-time, the companies said.